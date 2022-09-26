Semple Stadium is for all clubs, big and small, or is it? One Tipperary club not too happy!

Semple Stadium, Thurles
County Junior B Hurling Championship Quarter-Final
Sologhead v Drom Inch, Friday October 7, Clonoulty 8pm
On a side issue to this fixture Sologhead GAA Club find it extraordinary that all the other three County Quarter-Finals were fixed for 12 noon on Sunday, October 9.
Surely a venue could be found to accommodate this fixture for 12 noon and if not why not play it at 5.30pm in Semple Stadium following the Drom Inch/Kiladangan Senior Hurling County Semi-Final.
Semple Stadium is for all clubs big and small.
We support its upkeep through our promotion of the Tipperary County Board Draw.
Referee Paddy Ivors with captains Pat Molloy, Moycarkey/Borris (left) and Tom Fox of Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill
