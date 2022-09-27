Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 27

Sean O'Dwyer

O Hickey Place Carrick Beg, Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home New Street, Carrick on suir on Tuesday the 27th September from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, arriving at St Molleran's Church, Carrick Beg on Wednesday the 28th September for requiem Mass at 11.30am Followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

May he rest in peace.

Family flowers only Please. The Family would like if you could Dress colourfully to Celebrate his life thank you.

JOSEPH O'CONNOR

Bishopstown, Cork City, Cork / Cahir, Tipperary

O'Connor (Firgrove, Bishopstown, Cork & late of Cahir, Co. Tipperary) On September 25th 2022 peacefully in the presence of his loving family at Cork University Hospital Joseph beloved husband of Mary (nee Murphy) & loving father of Mark, Ronan & Shane, dear brother of Paddy & the late Jack, Rena, Mary & Ann. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law, Ruth, Niamh & Aisling, grandchildren, relatives & friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing in Sullivan's Funeral Home, Turners Cross on Wednesday September 28th from 5.00 to 6.00pm. Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Thursday 29th in the Church of the Real Presence, Curraheen Road, Bishopstown which will be live streamed on https://www.curraheenparish.com/ Followed by burial at St. James' Cemetery, Chetwynd.

Breda Kelly

Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary

Breda Kelly, Littleton, Thurles, September 23rd. Predeceased by her dad Jimmy. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, her mother Eileen, daughter Lisa, son Brendan, sisters Sheila and Elaine, brothers Dickie and P.J., brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, dear friend Kevin, Dean and Orla, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

May Breda's kind soul Rest In Peace

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles this Tuesday evening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to arrive in the Church of Our Lady and St. Kevin, Littleton at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.30 a.m. followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mass may be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/littleton

Eamon Fitzgerald

Glenough, Rossmore, Tipperary

Eamon Fitzgerald (Ré Nua, Our Lady’s Campus, Cashel and formerly of Glenough, Rossmore, Co. Tipperary) September 25th 2022 (peacefully) at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

Sadly missed by his loving brother John, (Main Street, Cappawhite), Staff and Residents of Ré Nua, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Hayes’ Funeral Home Clonoulty, Wednesday evening from 5.30 o’clock with removal at 7 o’clock to Church of Jesus Christ our Saviour, Rossmore.

Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30 o’clock and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Frank Devereaux

Grangemore, Cahir, Tipperary

Frank passed away peacefully at home. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Bridie. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Phil (O' Connor) and Breda (Keating), brothers John, Michael, Pat, James, Willie and Joe, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home Cahir on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church Cahir on Wednesday for Mass at12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed with the link available here shortly.

May He Rest In Peace

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

Joan DALY (née Foley)

Lynn Avenue, Mullingar, Westmeath / Killenaule, Tipperary

Joan DALY (nee Foley) (Lynn Ave, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, formerly of Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary) - September 25, 2022, predeceased by her loving husband Paddy, sister Kathleen, brothers Paddy and John.

Joan will be forever loved & very sadly missed by her daughter Doreen and son Kevin, son-in-Law Tom Egan, daughter-in-law Mary, her four grandchildren Niamh, Rory, Sinead and Oisín, nieces, nephews especially Catherine and Mary, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and many friends.



May her gentle soul rest in peace



Reposing at Shaws Funeral Home, Bishopsgate St., Mullingar on Tuesday September 27, from 4.30 o'c. until 6.30 o'c. Removal afterwards to the Cathedral of Christ the King, arriving at 7.00 o'c. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.00 o'c. followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the MRI Scanner fund at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar. (There will be a Donation box available)



The family would like to thank The Regional Hospital, Mullingar, Dr. Hoashi and Team, Clinical Nurse Caroline, Nurses, Healthcare Workers and staff for their wonderful and loving care.

Special Thanks to all the Staff at Newbrook Lodge, for their tender, gentle, loving care and carers who looked after Ma so well.



Joan's Funeral can be seen on the live webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie

RAELA CROFT

Belmont, Nenagh, Tipperary

Croft, Raela, Belmont, Nenagh, died peacefully, at Nenagh Manor Nursing Home, on 19th September 2022. She will be much missed by her friends and family. She was a well read, wise and generous friend who always made time for others. Chats at her kitchen table often became thought provoking conversations.

Known as Rae, she and her late husband Dennis, retired to Nenagh over twenty years ago having fallen in love with the area from holiday visits in earlier years.

Rae, and Dennis, immersed themselves in community life supporting the redevelopment of the Scout Hall, new facilities at St Mary’s Junior school, being members of the choir and being key participants in the Christmas Tree Festival at St Mary’s Church.

Rae worked as a headteacher at Woodhill, a large primary school in South London. Here she led a team who supported children with a multitude of backgrounds and languages.

In retirement she furthered her passion as a gardener, using much of her own produce in home cooking and jam making. Rae and Dennis looked after several rescued dogs and Rae was a prolific knitter. She knitted hundreds of woolly hats for children in Africa, a wonderful nativity scene and Christmas puddings in which she hid chocolate oranges to raise funds at the Christmas Tree Festival.

Rae enjoyed time at Sue Ryder home in Nenagh before age and failing health meant she could stay there no longer.

She is survived by Nicky her daughter and Wendy her step daughter.

Rae did not want a funeral. There will be a private cremation and, in the future, a memorial service to celebrate her life. That will be announced here in due course.