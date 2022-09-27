Search

27 Sept 2022

Carrick Swan GAA Club news

Carrick Swan GAA Club

Aileen Hahesy

27 Sept 2022 8:00 PM

The Swan senior hurling team were defeated by Ballina in the Seamus O’Riain Cup relegation semi-final last weekend and will play Kiladangan B in the relegation final.

The club says hard luck to its U17 A hurlers who were beaten in the county quarter-final at the weekend by an excellent Holycross team. The club thanks all players and mentors for their effort and commitment this year. There is a bright future ahead for this young team.

The U15 A hurlers also  bowed out of the championship at the semi-final stage losing to St Mary’s.

Tickets for the 12 days of Christmas draw are now available from Sean McDonnell.

A coaching workshop will take place at Pairc na nÉalaí at 10am on October 1.

This is the only formal coaching course supplied to club coaches this year. It is free of charge and all coaches are expected to attend. Text James Hawkins to confirm your attendance.  

The Juvenile lotto jackpot is €11,250 this week.

Last week’s numbers were: 2, 7, 19, 22. Ten players matched three numbers and won €20 each.

