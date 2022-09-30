Search

30 Sept 2022

Crunch time in Tipperary county senior football championship, with semi-finals set for double bill

Holders Loughmore face Upperchurch, while Commercials and Moyle Rovers will clash in local derby

Danny Owens, Moyle Rovers

Danny Owens of Moyle Rovers (foreground) and Ardfinnan's Sean Nagle in a scrap for possession during the County Senior Football Championship quarter-final. Picture: Michael Boland

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

30 Sept 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarylive.ie

And then there were four.
The finalists in the FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship should be known by around 5pm on Sunday evening, after both semi-finals have been played in a double bill in Golden.
Championship favourites Clonmel Commercials take on Moyle Rovers in a local derby at 1.30, while holders Loughmore/Castleiney will face Upperchurch/Drombane at 3.15.
Commercials are 1/4 favourites to beat Moyle Rovers (7/2). When the teams met in the south final back in June, Commercials won by 2-12 to 0-12, and are strongly fancied by many to repeat that success.
However, this tie might not be the foregone conclusion that many expect. Since the county championship began Commercials have yet to experience a really stern test. In the quarter-final they cruised past Arravale Rovers by 0-21 to 1-2, although they might be concerned by the fact that they failed to find the net in the course of that easy victory.
They have also had a change of management mid-season, with Robbie O’Dwyer stepping down for personal reasons. The new management team, led by Tommy Morrissey, will have been worried by the injury sustained by Jamie Peters while playing for St Mary’s in last weekend’s Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship tie against Silvermines.

Excitement mounts for Tipperary athletes as cross-country season starts this weekend


By contrast, Moyle Rovers were pushed all the way by Ardfinnan in their quarter-final, only getting home by the bare minimum (0-12 to 0-11), and they’ll be hoping that they’ll be all the better for that experience.
As outsiders, they’ll approach the semi-final with the attitude that they’ve nothing to lose and can be expected to give it a right go.
The other semi-final also has warm order favourites, with Loughmore (8/15) fancied to reach the final for the third year in a row. Upperchurch/Drombane (2/1) upset JK Brackens in the quarter-final to reach the last four for the first time, with Paul Shanahan’s goal from a penalty proving crucial in their 1-11 to 0-10 win.

The Church are also through to the senior hurling semi-finals, a distraction that last year’s double winners Loughmore/Castleiney don’t have this time around, following their defeat by Drom/Inch last weekend.
Loughmore produced a typically tenacious performance to beat Kilsheelan/Kilcash in the quarter-final, when John Ryan’s first half goal was worth its weight in gold.

Free to focus on the football, they’ll be confident of reaching another final.  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media