Budget 2023 commitment for Moorehaven, Tipperary Town confirmed by Deputy Jackie Cahill

Moorehaven Centre in Tipperary Town is to receive funding from Minister Anne Rabbitte’s Department under Budget 2023
The Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill TD has confirmed that Minister Anne Rabbitte has approved funding for Moorehaven Centre in Tipperary Town under Budget 2023.
This funding for the centre for adults with special needs is being allocated to provide residential respite services for service users of Moorehaven Centre.
Minister Rabbitte previously visited Moorehaven in her capacity as Minister for Disability, at the request of Deputy Cahill and local Cllr. Roger Kennedy. Since this meeting, Deputy Cahill and Cathaoirleach Kennedy have been working with Minister Rabbitte to secure this investment for Tipperary Town and surrounding areas, including consistent lobbying of the HSE for commitment on this matter.
Deputy Jackie Cahill TD
Deputy Cahill said: “I am absolutely delighted to finally confirm that Moorehaven Centre in Tipperary Town is to receive funding from Minister Anne Rabbitte’s Department under Budget 2023.
“Since Minister Rabbitte visited Moorehaven with Cllr Roger Kennedy and myself in June 2021, we have been working closely to get this budget provision in place. This considerable sum of funding will allow for a residential respite service to be run four days per week in year one, and for that to be increased to seven days per week from year two onwards”, Deputy Cahill said.
Cllr Roger Kennedy, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council said: “I know that this very positive news is already being welcomed by staff, service users, their families and the local community. This new residential respite service will make an enormous difference in the lives of both service users and their families, and provide them with the relief and support that they need.
“I would like to sincerely thank Minister Anne Rabbitte for working with Deputy Cahill, myself and the management of Moorehaven and I look forward to this next phase of services locally”, Cllr Kennedy concluded.
It might not have been a walk-over in the strictest sense, but when a Junior B team faces a Senior team, as happened in the Tom Cusack Cup in Cashel on Saturday, it might as well be.
Moorehaven Centre in Tipperary Town is to receive funding from Minister Anne Rabbitte’s Department under Budget 2023
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.