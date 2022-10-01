Tipperary-trained horse will start favourite in Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

Jockey Ryan Moore, with trainer Aidan O'Brien and Luxembourg, after winning the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at the Longines Irish Champions Weekend. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Favourite Luxembourg has been drawn in stall eight for tomorrow's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in Longchamp, Paris.
The horse, trained in Tipperary by Aidan O'Brien, will take on 19 rivals in Europe's most prestigious Flat race.
The Irish Champion Stakes winner heads the betting as he bids to provide his trainer with a third Arc success, following the previous success of Dylan Thomas in 2007 and Found in 2016.
Luxembourg's only defeat in his six-race career came in the 2,000 Guineas.
An injury-hit campaign means he will be having only his fourth start of the season.
Sunday's race goes to post at 3.05.
