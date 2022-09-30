Templemore TY have adventure in Delphi while first years start out on new education path

Transition Year pupils at Our Lady’s, Templemore, travelled to Delphi, county Mayo, recently and each student had an opportunity to do all activities which included surfing, bog pool, team tasks, zip and trek, archery, climbing and abseiling.

Everyone arrived back in Templemore having really enjoyed the three days away. While there were a few tired bodies there was a great sense of achievement among the group.



Our sixth year students attended Higher Options in the RDS on September 23. They came away with plenty of information to help them with their decision making for next year.



Our first-year students have transitioned successfully to Our Lady’s.

Their enthusiasm is infectious, and we are happy to report that they have embraced all the school has to offer.

Last week, our cohort of first year students enjoyed team building and wellbeing activities.

An afternoon of team activities on campus gave all our students a chance to build new friendships while having some fun outdoors.



Cairdeas is Our Lady’s peer mentoring programme which runs each year. It links first year students with a mentor from the senior school.

This year, our first years got a really warm welcome on their first day as their fifth year mentors came back to school a few days early to meet with students, organise fun activities and a school trail for them.

Since then, students have got to know their mentors a little better through organised activities and informal chats during lunchtime.