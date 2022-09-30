PROPERTY: Unfinished five bedroom house goes on market for unbelievable price

A really intriguing property with limitless potential has come on the market in south Tipperary for a below market value price.
This five bedroom detached Georgian style house on 1.75 acres in need of completion.
Situated in a picturesque location with exceptional views. Structure completed to a high standard including natural slated roof. Also has own spring well for water service and also main water services. Double garage.
To see the potential in this property and the level of attention required to do up this cut price home, click either the >arrow> or 'Next' buttons.
Thurles Sarsfields captain Liam McCormack is presented with the Joe O'Sullivan sponsored Mid U19 A Football trophy after a thrilling encounter with JK Brackens also pictured are Mid Secretary Catherin
Congratulations to Joanne Collins, this year’s Lady Player of the Year at Tipperary Golf Club. Joanne received her prize, sponsored by Renee Burke, from Lady Captain Yvonne Daly last Sunday.
Cormac Casey of Boherlahan Dualla is presented with the Joe O'Sullivan sponsored Mid U19 B Football trophy by Mid Board Vice Chairman Martin Bourke. Also pictured is Mid Secretary Catherine Dunne and
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.