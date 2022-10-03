Search

03 Oct 2022

Public Health Mid-West is raising awareness of meningococcal disease following a death in Limerick

They would like to make the public aware of the signs and symptoms

Public Health Mid-West are investigating possible cases of meningococcal disease

Public Health Mid-West are investigating possible cases of meningococcal disease

Public Health Mid-West would like to make the public aware of the symptoms of meningococcal disease.  

The warning follows the sad passing of a young adult in Limerick in September. 

Public Health Mid-West said this is the only confirmed case but are still investigating. 

They say person-to-person transmission is unusual outside of household and close contacts and the risk to the public is low. 

However, they would like the public to be aware of the symptoms so that anyone who does contract the disease can be treated as quickly as possible. 

Signs and symptoms may include:

· Severe Headaches

· Fever

· Vomiting

· Drowsiness

· Discomfort from bright light

· Neck stiffness

· Rash

Anyone concerned about these symptoms is advised to contact their GP immediately. 

WHAT IS MENINGITIS? 

Meningitis is an inflammation of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord.

According to Public Health Mid-West, it can be viral or bacterial, but bacterial meningitis is less common but more severe. 

Bacterial meningitis may be accompanied by septicaemia (blood poisoning), both of which can be treated with antibiotics. 

 The bacteria is spread by droplets from the nose and mouth, and the illness is more common in children and adolescents than adults. 

Public Health Mid-West say cases are usually isolated. 

Public Health Mid-West wishes to offer their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

