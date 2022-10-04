Carrick Davins GAA Club weekly news

Carrick Davins GAA Club’s U9 hurlers were delighted to be invited to a blitz in St Molleran’s GAA Club last Thursday evening.

Great fun was enjoyed by everyone involved. The blitz was an opportunity for the players to show how much progress they have made this year. Well done to the players and their mentors.

The club’s Juvenile Academy continues every Monday at 6.30pm in the club’s all-weather facility. If you are interested in registering a child please come along on Mondays.

Both the Academy and U9 teams will be mainly focused on football until the end of the year.

It will be great for the kids to learn new skills. Please make sure to bring gum shields.

Numbers drawn in last week's Juvenile Lotto draw were: 02,05,07,19.

The jackpot wasn’t won but two people matched three numbers to win €100 each. They were: Margaret Walsh-Peppard and Alan Cooke.