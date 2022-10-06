Search

06 Oct 2022

Tipperary hotel joins Tourism Ireland at TFest in Dubai

 Targeting luxury travel business for Cashel and Ireland 

Gautam Saigal, AMEX; Matt Lynch, Tourism Ireland; and Melissa Steele, Cashel Palace Hotel, at TFest in Dubai.

Gautam Saigal, AMEX; Matt Lynch, Tourism Ireland; and Melissa Steele, Cashel Palace Hotel, at TFest in Dubai.

Fourteen (14) Irish tourism companies, including the Cashel Palace Hotel, are joining Tourism Ireland in Dubai this week for TFest – a luxury travel festival which connects influential luxury travel buyers with luxury hotels and suppliers.

The four-day B2B event involves ‘matchmaking’ meetings set up using AI (artificial intelligence), helping to ensure the delegates meet, and connect with, the most appropriate contacts. It also involves networking opportunities with around 200 influential luxury travel buyers from Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East and Asia and is a valuable opportunity to meet, and do business with, influential buyers who design unique, luxury travel itineraries for their high net-worth international clients.

Louise Finnegan, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Business Partnership, said: “TFest is an excellent platform to showcase our superb luxury tourism offering – from our boutique hotels, castles, luxury resorts and spas, to our rich culture and heritage, and not forgetting our world-class golf.

“The format of one-to-one appointments provides a valuable opportunity for Tourism Ireland and our partners to meet, and network with, some of the most influential luxury travel professionals and buyers from all over the world – ensuring the island of Ireland is ‘top of mind’ for them in 2023 when recommending destinations to their clients.”

