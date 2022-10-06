IN PICTURES: Stunning style at Cahir Debs for 2022

Cahir town hosted it school's Debs for 2022 recently, and it through up some real style, glitz, and glamour.
To see the pictures from the festivities, click the >arrow> or 'Next' buttons to leaf through.
PIC: Amy Halpin, Niamh Boyle & Caitlin Power.
Baylough - Petticoat Loose Haunted Hike booking is "disappearing quickly" so move ASAP to secure your place.
Nenagh author Donal Ryan with RTE Morning Ireland presenter Mary Wilson from Drangan at Dromineer Nenagh Literary Festival Picture: Odhran Ducie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.