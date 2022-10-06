PREVIEWS: Compelling contests to come this weekend in club hurling championships

To see previews of all this weekend's hurling action in the senior and premier intermediate finals, as well as the relegation finals in the senior and intermediate, along with the intermediate quarter-finals, click the >arrow> or 'Next' buttons to go through the grades.

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Finals

Sunday, October 9

Kilruane MacDonaghs vs Upperchurch Drombane in FBD Semple Stadium 2.00

Two teams that will be licking their lips at the prospect of going into a semi-final with a real chance of qualifying for a county final.

Upperchurch are in the midst of the biggest year in their existence and they are essentially riding the crest of a tsunami, especially after claiming yet another big scalp last weekend in beating Loughmore Castleiney to claim their place in the football decider.

Kilruane for their part though, will have no hang ups with the mid men, and have done well to get into this position after the loss of Craig Morgan in the group stages, but were far from the finished article in the win over Toomevara.

There are no fresh injury worries for the teams, but the ability to stay in games that Upperchurch have shown, particularly in the comeback win against JK Brackens, might see the mid men one step closer to a remarkable senior double.

Verdict: Upperchurch Drombane

Drom & Inch vs Kiladangan in FBD Semple Stadium 3.45

Probably the two strongest teams left in the final four face off in the second semi-final this weekend. Drom & Inch have been the form team in the county from the outset and have continued their form throughout.

They certainly didn’t hit the ceiling they are capable of against Loughmore Castleiney, but it might be that it proves invaluable as they proved they can withstand a battle when not playing to full capabilities.

They seem to have the perfect recipe, with their starting 15 and the subs to come in and make an impact, so they will be confident.

Kiladangan have really flattered to deceive this year, and only for a red card going their way against Clonoulty in the quarter final, they could have been in real bother.

But it is a good quality to have that they can still be winning these matches while a good distance from their best.

I have a feeling that both teams are going to produce their A game in this one, and should that happen, Kiladangan might just sneak it.

Verdict: Kiladangan