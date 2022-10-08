Well done to Killenaule Leaving Certificate students

A selection of Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied students at Scoil Ruain, Killenaule, who achieved outstanding results in their Leaving Certificate exams. L to R: Ms Siobhan Landers,
Congratulations to all Scoil Ruáin Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied students who achieved outstanding results in their leaving certificate exams.
The school would like to wish the class of 2022 every success and happiness in their future studies and careers.
The school community is very proud of their achievements in Scoil Ruáin.
WELCOME BACK
We welcome all students back to school for the coming school year.
The school especially welcomes the First Year students who are beginning a new chapter in their lives. The school wishes all students every success in the coming year.
Cead Mile Fáilte
The school also welcomes international students to Scoil Ruáin.
The students are from the four corners of the world who have chosen to come to study in Scoil Ruáin for this academic year
Everybody at the school wishes them a very successful year in Scoil Ruáin.
