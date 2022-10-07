ALL STARS: Nominations announced for Tipp club ladies football team of the year

CK Streaming and Tipperary LGFA have announced their nominations for their All-Star awards where 14 different clubs have had a member recognised with selection for either an All-Star or Goal of the Year Award.

The awards which will be announced at a Gala Banquet on Saturday 17th December at Cahir House Hotel will see the club player being recognised for their efforts over the course of the year.

Fethard who made history by winning their maiden County Senior Championship recently are rewarded with eight nominations along with Kate Davey receiving a nomination for Senior Player of the Year while Meah Cuddihy and Nicole Delaney are nominated in the Goal of the Year.

Beaten finalists Brian Borus have received five nominations for their efforts with Trish Hickey also nominated for Senior Player of the Year and a Goal of the Year contender along with Alannah English and Caoimhe Condon.

County Intermediate Champions Mullinahone have been rewarded with five nominations with Lorraine O’Shea and Nicole Shelly battling out with Boherlahan-Dualla’s Casey Hennessy for Intermediate Footballer of the Year.

The Junior Footballer of the Year see’s Moyne-Templetuohy’s Ciara Gorman go up against Niamh Treacy of Loughmore-Castleiney and Caitriona Walsh from Junior A champions Moycarkey-Borris.

A total of 12 different clubs have received nominations or, 13 different teams as Boherlahan-Dualla have players from both their intermediate and junior teams nominated. In total six Senior, two Intermediate, three Junior A and two Junior B clubs received nominations.

Add in Goal of the Year nominations and 14 clubs in total have received nominations. See full lists of nominations below.

Players and management can now vote on the nominations up until 10th December.

Tickets are now available for the Awards by contacting 0863260996.