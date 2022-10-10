Carrick Swan secure Premier Intermediate hurling status in Tipperary relegation final

Carrick Swan 1-18 Kiladangan 0-17



It was the last chance saloon for Carrick Swan and their coveted senior status, and the prospect of dropping down to the intermediate grade inspired them to deliver their best performance of the county campaign to date when they had four points to spare over Kiladangan in the FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship relegation final at Templetuohy on Saturday.

Swan started like an express train, going ahead in the first thirty seconds from a Gavin O’Halloran free, leading 1-3 to 0-1 after six minutes and never being headed throughout sixty hectic minutes of hurling. The good start proved crucial, keeping Kiladangan on the back foot and always chasing the game, and despite some nervy minutes in the second half, it was a well-deserved win for the south side.

The win keeps them in the Premier IHC division (Seamus O'Riain Cup), one rung on the ladder down from the senior (Dan Breen Cup) section. The win was over Kiladangan’s second team but the north side was still sprinkled with some outstanding hurlers, including Ruairi and Shane Gleeson, with the current Wexford senior hurling manager, Darragh Egan, a commanding presence in goal.

But Swan had the outstanding player on the field in Gavin O’Halloran. His total of ten points was hugely significant, three from play, three from 65s and four frees, but his overall play was superb, driving the team on and helping to keep the vital momentum going.

Dean Waters played a true captain’s role, including scoring the game’s only goal that set the side on the way to victory; Cory Ryan was also brilliant in attack; Aaron Dunne and Ryan Waters controlled midfield; while at the back Stephen Hahessy, Scott Hogan and Billy Murphy kept the dangerous Kiladangan attack under wraps.

With a distance of over 110 kilometres between Carrick-on-Suir and Kildangan’s home base in Puckane, Templetuohy proved a central location for the crucial clash, and its superb surface made it ideal for fast hurling on a crisp and sunny October afternoon.

After losing a number of close encounters in the group stages, Swan needed a bright start and they couldn’t have asked for a quicker one. They won a free from the throw-in and Gavin O’Halloran pointed from halfway. Early pressure saw Kevin Lanigan double the lead within a minute and even though Shane Gleeson from a free had Kiladangan’s opener in the fourth minute, Swan continued to have the upper hand.

Gavin O’Halloran restored the two points lead from a free following a foul on Aaron Dunne in the fifth minute, and sixty seconds later the constant Swan pressure was rewarded with a cracking goal.

Cory Ryan skinned the Kiladangan defence with a run up the right wing and his inch-perfect pass found the unmarked Dean Waters, who gave Darragh Egan no chance with a blistering shot. Kiladangan were rattled and weren’t helped when they lost their centre-half back Jonathan Horan to injury.

Swan maintained their impetus, tackling and harrying with intensity and were first to nearly every breaking ball, and it was no surprise when they went seven points clear, 1-5 to 0-1 midway through the half, with two brilliant points from Billy Murphy.

Ruairi Gleeson had Kiladangan’s first point from play in the 15th minute and Shane Gleeson added another within a minute. Aaron Dunne replied for the Carrick side, as the scoring went tit-for-tat over the following ten minutes.

Swan points from Danny O’Hanlon and Cory Ryan were matched by two from Ruairi Gleeson before Gleeson’s third in five minutes brought the margin back to five points, 1-8 to 0-6, five minutes from half-time. The north side might have been closer but for a diving save from Swan goalkeeper Kieran Lonergan to block a Ciaran Kelly shot, and then at the other end Gavin O’Halloran pointed from play to give Swan a six-points cushion at the break, 1-9 to 0-6.

The Swan lead would never be that great again, dropping to a single point on two occasions in the second half, but the character shown by the players meant that they never let their heads drop or never allowed Kiladangan draw level or take the lead when at times the impetus was very much in favour of the north side.

Two Kiladangan points in the first two minutes of the second half, from a Shane Gleeson free and Neil Cahalan from play, were a warning sign to Swan. And even when Aaron Dunne had their opener from a Scott Hogan pass, Kiladangan hit back with four in a row, from three Shane Gleeson frees and one from Paddy Coen to make it a single point game, 1-10 to 0-12, eleven minutes into the half.

Gavin O’Halloran from a 65 had Swan’s second point of the half in the twelfth minute but Shane Gleeson from a tight angle brought it back to the minimum within a minute. This was a challenge for a Swan team that had failed to see out any game in the county series to date. But with their senior status on the line, they responded in magnificent fashion - and none more so than Gavin O’Halloran.

In the space of four minutes, they emulated Kildangan with four points of their own without reply, all from O’Halloran. His tally included a free, a 65 and then two from play, set up by Danny O’Hanlon and Cory Ryan. It was a display from O’Halloran that would have done justice to any county final, but for Swan it was just as significant in a relegation play-off.

The equally impressive Ruari Gleeson stalled the Swan scoring with a point, and when Martin Minehan and Ciaran Kelly added further points, the Swan lead was back to two points again, 1-15 to 0-16, with eight minutes to go.

But again, Swan rallied to confirm their superiority on the day, and outscored Kiladangan three points to one over the final stretch – full back Stephen Hahessy bursting forward from defence to point in style, followed by a Gavin O’Halloran free and 65, to a solitary reply from Shane Gleeson.

There was no silverware for Carrick Swan after this final but the celebrations from players, management and supporters at the final whistle showed that the win meant more than any cup. When it mattered most, the team delivered.

Carrick Swan: Kieran Lonergan, Danny Walsh, Stephen Hahessy 0-1; Dean Kiely, Dale O’Hanlon, Scott Hogan, Billy Murphy 0-2; Aaron Dunne 0-2; Ryan Waters, Eric O’Halloran, Kevin Lanigan 0-1; Gavin O’Halloran 0-10, 4 frees, 3 ‘65s; Dean Waters 1-0; Danny O’Hanlon 0-1; Cory Ryan 0-1.

Subs: Gerry Walsh for Ryan Waters, Jamie Holloway for Kevin Lanigan, Shane Torpey for Dale O’Hanlon.

Kiladangan: Darragh Egan, Jack McGrath, Shane Seymour, Darragh Ryan, Jim Minehan, Jonathan Horan, Ronan Ducie, DJ McGrath, Darragh Flannery, Darren Ryan, Ruairi Gleeson, 0-5; Martin Minehan 0-1; Shane Gleeson 0-8, 5 frees; Paddy Coen 0-1; Ciaran Kelly 0-1.

Subs: Neil Cahalan 0-1 for Jim Minehan, Aidan Ryan for Darren Ryan, Paddy Gallagher for Jonathan Horan, Eoin Meagher for Paddy Coen, Eoin Kelly for Ronan Ducie.

Referee: Kevin Jordan (Thurles Gaels).