Greyhound Racing: Keeperhill has eyes on Kasko Cash at Thurles

The 2022 renewal of the prestigious Kasko Dog Foods ON2 525 Yard Stake at Thurles Greyhound Stadium attracted a stellar cast of talented youngsters and progressing for his debut in the event, Nicholas Colton’s Keeperhill Cash (Confident Rankin-Work Your Head) will enter this week’s final decider with an unbeaten tag following a sizzling semi-final performance.



Getting up in the dying strides to post 29.28 (-20) in thrilling fashion a week earlier, the September 2020 whelp scored with plenty more in hand this week as he began just behind the pace from his trap 6 berth in the opening heat. Tracking the fast-starting Fairest Roxy throughout the early exchanges, the September 2020 whelp impressed when displaying powerful pace to strike the front despite forced to switch inside approaching the corner.



Extending to a two-length lead over that rival at the top of the backstraight, the Colton winner further caught the eye with powerful pace to the closing bends as Cluain Creed advanced to second at halfway when approximately seven lengths adrift at the third turn.



Slow to stride following his fastest opening night victory, Any Other News recovered in most game fashion when ranging up on the tail of Cluain Creed at the closing bends, but both were forced to chase the winner home in a brilliant 28.80 (-20). With five and a half lengths to spare, Keeperhill Cash lay down a big marker ahead of the final when defeating a brace of fellow first round winners as Cluain Creed hit the line a length and a half in advance of Any Other News.



Greek double for Brussells

Early pace settled the second semi in the Kasko and the final will house a second unbeaten runner following another highly pleasing winning effort from the Paul Brussells owned and trained Johnny The Greek (Pestana-Kilgowan Honey).



Leading throughout his 29.52 (-20) score on opening night, the June 2021 pup found pleasing progression this time when again swift to stride from his trap 2 draw. Crucially commanding the rails to repel litter brother and kennelmate Greatdistraction along with Micks Strike while retaining a tight first bend lead, the Brussells winner found that latter rival closing to within a neck on his inside nearing the third turn.



Refusing to cede while tackling the bend from the outside however, Johnny The Greek crucially swept the turn while forcing Micks Strike to check and though that game runner-up rallied in the home straight, the winner retained a one and a half length margin at the line in 29.38 (-20) with Roseville Sonic staying-on well for third, a further one and a half lengths adrift.



You know when You’ve Been Dunne

Outside of the main event, the fastest return on Saturday came in the A2 525 when young Rian Dunne’s Youve Been Dunne (Oriental Warrior-Hell On Wheels) secured the fifth win of his career in typically strong running fashion.



Denied clear passage in a warm A3 final appearance last time out, the March 2020 whelp resumed his progressive ways when as forward as ever throughout the early exchanges. Tracking narrow leader Killenaulespirit to the opening bend, Youve Been Dunne could be called the winner when rushing up on that rival’s outer to strike the front at the top of the backstraight. Certain to stay stoutly, the Dunne winner eased to a four-length verdict over Killenaulespirit in a classy 28.96 (-20).



Taylor veteran remains Breathtaking

The following A1 525 concluded the Saturday action and saw Kim Taylor’s wonderful veteran Breathtaking (Good News-Ballymac Abigal) take her win tally to an even dozen in most impressive fashion.



The most consistent runner on the Premier circuit in 2022, the April 2018 whelp is now 34 times in the trio places from her forty-four career races and claimed a second win from her latest three starts when leading throughout this time. Swift to stride from trap 3, the Taylor darling turned with a near two length lead but would be kept honest by a sharp Bull Run Bison who pursued her to halfway with little over a length to recover.



Not for catching however, Breathtaking crucially defended her lead to the third bend and repelled tightly packed rivals with two and a half lengths to spare in 29.12 (-20) with Cabra Hasty a shorthead in advance of dead-heating duo Old Bill and Bull Run Bison.



Another runner developing a pleasing level of consistency of late is Philip Heffernan’s Its My Syd (Droopys Sydney-Killinan Rosie) and next best on Saturday when securing a most deserved second career win, the September 2020 pup progressed to a new career high mark.



Strong at the standard trip, the Heffernan winner found his best break from trap 3 this time when tracking the fast-starting Lively Chick to his outside before striking the front on the rails at the first bend. Extending clear to the backstraight, Cashel Rex advanced to pursue the winner to halfway but never for catching, Its My Syd posted 29.36 (-20) in a three and a half-length verdict.



Rubble on hattrick trail

Scoring victory in A5 grade last time out, Michelle & Billy Phelan’s Code Rubble (Ballymac Vic-Isle Of Capri) avoided a rise for that score and taking the opportunity to double up in Saturday’s A5 525, she set up a hattrick bid next time.



In her best breaking form at present, the September 2019 whelp was back near her very best form when immediately contesting the lead following a level start from trap 3. Claiming command of the rails at the opening bend, the Phelan winner just contained the persistent threat of Zoos John along the backstraight before scoring a one and half-length victory over that rival in 29.44 (-20).



Another setting up a hattrick bid with Saturday victory, Ann Callinan’s Bandicoot Marius (Crash-Limini) further confirmed his strong running abilities when impressively coping with his rise in grade to claim the Thurles & Clonmel Intertrack Challenge A3 525 in dominant style.



Advancing to a new best in maiden victory at A5 level last time, the October 2020 youngster had five lengths to recover when fifth at the second bend but despite occupying the same position approaching the closing bends, had closed to three lengths off pacesetter Crinkill Kicker. Maintaining a wide path on the outside of a tightly packed field, a powerful gallop around the bends saw Bandicoot Marius readily advance past packing rivals to his inner before bounding clear to an ultimately comfortable five and a half-length verdict over Cabra Kobe in 29.81 (-20).



Sparking the Saturday action, the opening A6 525 saw Patrick Maher’s Listen Bubbles (Droopys Jet-Lemon Steff) secure a fourth career win when just proving too strong in the closing stages for Heavens Dollar, posting 29.85 (-20) in a neck verdict before Paddy Scally’s Cabra Doobie (Cabra Firmino-Cabra Twister) doubled his win tally in the S4 330 while proving stronger on the run to the line in a half length defeat of Stephens Shadow in 18.10 (-10).