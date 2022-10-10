Search

10 Oct 2022

Coláiste Mhuire students take part in Microsoft Pathway STEM Passport

Coláiste Mhuire students take part in Microsoft Pathway STEM Passport

TY & fifth year students at Microsoft

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Oct 2022 10:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Well done to our TY & fifth-year students who recently completed day one of three in the STEM Passport in Microsoft Pathway, which provides Leaving Cert. students with an additional 50 CAO points.

Students who participate in the STEM Passport Pathway Programme undertake a 5-credit Level 6 Maynooth University Module.

The STEM programmes include Science, Engineering, Technology & Computing.

Upon successful engagement and completion of the module, which has a 50% pass grade, students can apply through an

Application Form to the Admissions Office of Maynooth University for the STEM Passport Pathway. Thanks to Ms Bergin for facilitating this trip to Microsoft Dublin and to Microsoft, who paid for the transport costs!

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Le Boat captain Brian Kirwin (front); with NBC presenter Lauren Scala (left); and Ruth Moran, Tourism Ireland, during filming for NBC in Terryglass; also pictured are producer Philip Tripoli (second r

Le Boat captain Brian Kirwin (front); with NBC presenter Lauren Scala (left); and Ruth Moran, Tourism Ireland, during filming for NBC in Terryglass; also pictured are producer Philip Tripoli (second r

Home

NBC TV film crew records throughout Tipperary

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media