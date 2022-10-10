Coláiste Mhuire students take part in Microsoft Pathway STEM Passport

TY & fifth year students at Microsoft
Well done to our TY & fifth-year students who recently completed day one of three in the STEM Passport in Microsoft Pathway, which provides Leaving Cert. students with an additional 50 CAO points.
Students who participate in the STEM Passport Pathway Programme undertake a 5-credit Level 6 Maynooth University Module.
The STEM programmes include Science, Engineering, Technology & Computing.
Upon successful engagement and completion of the module, which has a 50% pass grade, students can apply through an
Application Form to the Admissions Office of Maynooth University for the STEM Passport Pathway. Thanks to Ms Bergin for facilitating this trip to Microsoft Dublin and to Microsoft, who paid for the transport costs!
