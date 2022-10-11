North Tipp GAA: All north Tipp county final on the horizon

North Junior ‘C’ Hurling Championship: The Semi Finals of the North Junior ‘C’ Hurling Championship took place last Sunday with wins for both the home sides.

Toomevara had a 0-17 to 0-6 win over Silvermines whilst Roscrea got the better of Ballinahinch on a 2-14 to 1-10 scoreline.

The final between Toomevara and Roscrea will take place this coming Saturday 15th October at 3.30 pm in Templederry. Entry to the game is via ticket only and are available to purchase on the Tipperary GAA website.

Under 15 Hurling Finals: Both the North Under 15 ‘A’ and ‘B’ Hurling finals took place last week. On Tuesday 4th October, Silvermines had an exciting 2-12 to 1-14 win over a gallant Burgess side in the ‘B’ Final.

Then on Saturday 8th October, Toomevara had a 1-13 to 1-10 win over Kilruane MacDonaghs in the ‘A’ Final. Congratulations to both Silvermines and Toomevara and commiserations to Burgess and Kilruane MacDonaghs.

Both Toomevara and Silvermines will be out in County Semi Final action this coming Sunday 16th October. Toomevara will face Arravale Rovers at 4.00 pm in Newport whilst earlier that morning at 11.00 am, Silvermines will face Clonoulty Rossmore in Borrisoleigh.

Under 17: Well done to Clonakenny Moneygall who claimed the County U17 ‘B’ Hurling title last Saturday after an impressive 2-14 to 1-10 win over Gortnahoe Glengoole in the County Final.