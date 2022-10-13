World famous physio from Tipperary answers call from Chelsea Football Club

It is understood that Fred Murray has been recruited by Chelsea Football Club
It has been reported that Clonmelman Fred Murray, who heads an exclusive London-based health service that has established a global reputation for its outstanding standard of care, has been appointed on a consultancy basis by English Premier League club Chelsea.
Fred Murray founded the London-based Remedy clinic in 2016 and its clients include Dave Grohl, frontman with famous American rock band The Foo Fighters.
Its client list also includes Marilyn Manson, Morrissey, Gerard Butler, Cuba Gooding junior, Billie Eilish, Hans Zimmer, Greta Van Fleet, Tom Holland and members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Alice in Chains.
Son of Pat and Fred Murray from Highfield Grove, Clonmel, 40-year-old Fred qualified as a physiotherapist after a series of injuries ended his professional football career.
He had spells with Blackburn Rovers, Cambridge United, Northampton Town, Stafford Rangers, Stevenage Borough, Exeter City, Gray’s Athletic and Luton Town.
