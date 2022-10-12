Search

12 Oct 2022

Tipperary households urged to bring used electrical goods to free recycling collection day

Tipperary householders are being urged to bring their electrical and electronic waste to a free collection day to help the county meet recycling targets which have increased since the first lockdown in 2020.

The event, hosted by WEEE Ireland with support from Tipperary County Council, kicks off on Saturday, October 22, at the Fairgreen car park, Carrick-on-Suir, from 10am-4pm.

All household items with a plug or a battery will be accepted free of charge, including old washing machines, TVs, toasters and kettles, electronic tools and toys, cables, IT equipment, mobile phones, remote controls, and even watches.

“People in Tipperary have contributed greatly to e-waste recycling every year, and we want to encourage that trend,” said WEEE Ireland CEO Leo Donovan. 

A surge in lockdown spring cleaning saw 1662 tonnes of electrical waste collected in Tipperary by the country’s largest recycling scheme in 2021, despite Covid-19 and travel restrictions still in place for much of the year.

Some 10.4kg of e-waste was recycled per person in Tipperary last year - falling short of the 2020 collection rate of 11.6kg and the national average of 10.8kg per person.

However, the county’s e-waste target for 2022 has increased to 13kg per person, to reflect yearly increases in electrical goods consumption, accelerated by Covid-19.

