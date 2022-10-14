Great run by Tipperary athlete in marathon held in the Windy City

The Chicago Marathon took place last Sunday. Clonmel Athletic Club’s sole representative was Anthony Power, who was competing in his 12th marathon.

Anthony went out at a steady pace, going through 10k in 48 mins 50 secs and 20k in 1 hour 36 mins 35 secs on his way to reaching halfway in 1 hour 41 mins 54 secs.

Having started off with an 8 mins 5 secs first mile, getting through the crowd, he settled down to averaging 7.40 mile pace up to halfway.

Buoyed by this, he increased the pace over the second half of the race when finishing in a new personal best of 3 hours 21 mins 50 secs by finishing 5,199th and 32nd in his age group.

This was a tremendous performance by Anthony, who was improving on his previous best by over six minutes.

He ran the second half of the marathon faster, covering it in 1 hour 39 mins 56 secs. This also qualifies him to compete in both the Berlin and Boston Marathons.

Anthony made his marathon debut in the Viking Marathon in Waterford in 2015 when finishing in 3 hours 57 mins 40 secs and has been improving ever since.