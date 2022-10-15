Cahir Ladies Gaelic Football Club to celebrate 25th anniversary

Cahir Ladies Football will celebrate the formation of the club 25 years ago on October 22
It will be a momentous occasion for the Cahir Ladies Gaelic Football Club as they are celebrating 25 fantastic years on Saturday October 22.
Of course, the occasion has to be marked and so the club will hold a special event on that date with a 3-course meal, music on the night by Golden Sound and a DJ afterwards too! Doors will open at 7.30pm.
Sounds like it will be a night to remember! All welcome to come along and enjoy an evening with Cahir Ladies Gaelic Football Club.
Tickets are on sale now at €30 each and include a three-course meal, band and DJ. Tickets can be bought from Cahir House Hotel, Liam Shinnick (0864064541), Tadhg Howard (0868596946), Mary Shinnick (0857127642), Tomas Kelly (0897053314) or any Committee Member. For further information contact the Cahir Ladies Facebook page.
