Mind the dresser: Tipperary set dancing club back in the swing as new classes begin
Nenagh's Club Rince are holding set dancing classes in Nenagh Arts Centre Nenagh, on Tuesdays, 7.30pm to 9.3pm.
Come along and join us in learning and dancing some of the more popular sets.
Great way to keep warm on a cold winter evening, get some exercise and have some fun. Be ready for our next céilí!
If you want to make any enquires about our classes or céilís contact Connie on 087-9542163.
