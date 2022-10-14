CONFIRMED: Tipperary champions learn dates and venues for Munster club championships

The dates for the commencement of the Munster Club Championships have been confirmed for the Tipperary champions in waiting.
One of Kilruane MacDonaghs or Kiladangan - who face off in this year's Tipperary senior hurling final - will face a daunting quarter-final trip to Walsh Park to face reigning Munster and All-Ireland champions Ballygunner on Sunday, November 6th with a 1.30pm throw in time confirmed.
Meanwhile, the winners of this Sunday's county senior football final between Clonmel Commercials and Upperchurch Drombane will face the winners of the Cork championship (Nemo Rangers or St Finbarrs) in the quarter-finla in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday, November 12th under lights with throw in fixed for 7.15pm. See full fixtures below.
