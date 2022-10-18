Ard Gaoithe's wind has a huge effect as Clonmel lose narrowly to Tullamore in AIL

ALL IRELAND LEAGUE DIVISION 2C

CLONMEL 18 TULLAMORE 21

There is a reason why our grounds are named “Ard Gaoithe” – the wind has decided many a game here.



So it was when Tullamore came to Clonmel last Saturday to contest the third round of the All Ireland League (AIL). The wind blowing directly up the pitch ensured that this would be the classic “game of two halves”. The problem was that Clonmel had the wind in the first half and did not put enough currency in the bank to see out the second.



This was a terrific game where both teams gave everything they had. This was a lively encounter from the outset, with the visitors probing the Clonmel defence at several points.



Clonmel eventually established some superiority which saw Luke Hogan cross for a finely worked try. Dylan Cadogan’s splendid conversion kick in tricky conditions put Clonmel 7-0 ahead on 15 minutes.

On 20 minutes, a great run by Ross Slattery split the Tullamore defence but a fumbled passed spoiled that attack – handling errors would prove to be Clonmel’s undoing. However, the home side continued to exert pressure and a fine penalty kick by Cadogan put Clonmel 10-0 ahead.



This was a good period for Clonmel where they more than matched a fleet-footed Tullamore side – more pressure coughed up another penalty and a great kick by Cadogan put Clonmel 13-0 ahead.

The home side should have added to that tally on a couple of occasions but handling errors dogged their afternoon. Half-time came too early for Clonmel who were beginning to build consistent pressure.

Clonmel's Luke Noonan is wrapped up by a Tullamore tackle during last Saturday's AIL Division 2C game at Ard Gaoithe. In support for Clonmel is Dylan Cadogan.



It did not take long for the second-half story to unfold. Clonmel were trapped in their own 22 by the strong wind and the visitors ramped up the pressure. This told on 48 minutes when Tullamore crossed for their first try which was converted to put the score at 13-7, the visitors now just six points off target.



Clonmel could not master an exit strategy from their own 22 and consistent Tullamore pressure yielded another converted try to put the visitors ahead by one point at 14-13 on 52 minutes.

Tullamore made intelligent use of the wind and every little error by Clonmel was punished by long clearing kicks. Clonmel found themselves back in their own 22 on several occasions, having to work incredibly hard to make any ground.



Many teams would wilt in such circumstance but Clonmel continued to work hard and got back into the game. A move down their left flank on 66 minutes saw winger Dean Slattery overcoming the odds to dot down and put Clonmel ahead again on a score of 18 -14.



Waves of Tullamore attacks soon followed but the Clonmel defence was superb and the home side held out until the 70th minute when Tullamore outflanked Clonmel to score their third try. A terrific conversion in difficult circumstances put the visitors 21-18 ahead.



Clonmel fought back and exerted huge pressure which resulted in a sin-binning for Tullamore. But try as they did, Clonmel could not find that elusive score and the game ended in a home defeat and a losing bonus point.



The visitors are a very good team who will expect to be near the top of the league at season’s end – so this was a good indicator of where Clonmel are at.



This was a game of fine margins so Clonmel can be proud of their efforts – this was a great collective performance with huge displays from Niall Campion, Diarmuid Devaney, Jason Monua and Andrew Daly.



Tullamore were probably more clever in using the elements but Clonmel will learn a lot about game management from this encounter. Clonmel gave everything in this game – they never gave up and they can be proud of this effort.



There will now be a two-week which will allow for some reflection and some planning for the next round away against Skerries.

Split The Bucket campaign launch



Clonmel Rugby Club will launch their significant fundraising campaign this week, entitled “Split The Bucket” which will provide the chance to win a cash prize every week.

Buckets will be available in retail outlets in Clonmel and people can enter the draw by placing €2 in the envelope provided, writing one’s name and mobile number on the envelope and placing the envelope in the bucket. Simple!



A draw will take place every Sunday evening – the total collection will be split in two and a lucky winner will win half the pot! The opportunity to play online will also be available.

Visit our site at www.clonmelrfc.ie and our Facebook page. Good Luck!