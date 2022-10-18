IN PICTURES: Despair for Upperchurch as they lose out to formidable Commercials

Clonmel Commercials made short work of Upperchurch Drombane in appalling weather conditions last Sunday in this year's county senior football final, to clinch their 20th title.
To see the images of all the action on the day, click the >arrow> or 'Next' buttons.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.