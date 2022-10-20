Search

20 Oct 2022

Thurles hosts inaugural Circling the Square Poetry Festival

The festival will honour the late, great Thurles poet, Dennis O’Driscoll

The festival in Thurles kicks off on Saturday next

Thurles hosts the inaugural Circling The Square Poetry Festival - plus music, honouring the late, great Thurles poet, Dennis O’Driscoll (1954-2012) who sadly died ten years ago in his prime.


Dennis’ poetic genius was acclaimed, not just in Ireland, but right across European and world poetry.


So, on this Saturday October 22, many Irish poets gather along with gifted musicians to honour Dennis in his home town. Among those reading will be Emily Cullen, Eleanor Hooker, Michael Coady, Anne Haverty, Áine Ní Ghlinn, Kerry Hardie, Michael Durack and many others.


The event will commence in The Source from 11am to 1.30pm, then on to Bookworm Bookshop from 3pm to 6.30pm, and finally an Open Mic in the Arch Bar from 8pm to 9.30pm.


Singers and musicians include Eoin Ryan, Lorcan Lyons, Ricky and Mac, Dixie and Paul Byrne, Paul Byrne Jnr, Ella Stapleton, Kim Coleman Vermeer and Diarmuid and Catherine Meagher.


All are welcome to come along to any of the sessions.

