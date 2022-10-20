Tipperary singer/songwriter to perform in a very special show at Excel theatre

Fresh from a summer of festival appearances, the Irish singer/songwriter Gemma Hayes has announced a very special show, Mabon, at the Tipperary Excel on Saturday, October 22.

The critically-acclaimed artist will be performing hits from her Mercury Prize nominated debut album Night On My Side, for which she won Best Female Artist at the Hot Press Awards, along with hits from her other folk-pop influenced albums.

Gemma is currently working on a new album which she herself describes as deconstructed folk-pop.

In the spring Gemma will be releasing a song called A Reminder Of Another from her new album due out at the beginning of the summer 2023.

The Ballyporeen native is constantly in demand for film and TV placements. Her version of Chris Isaak’s Wicked Game, recorded for the US TV series Pretty Little Liars, is now close to 18 million streams on Spotify alone.

Gemma will be joined on the night by accomplished Cork songwriter Jack O’Rourke. O’Rourke is one of those mercurial artists whose musical imagination and personality has made him an intriguing entity.

A songwriter who first came to prominence with his ode to misunderstood youth, Silence, which became a torch song for the Irish Marriage Equality Referendum, Jack went on to release his debut album Dreamcatcher to massive acclaim, peaking at number five in the Irish album charts and drawing huge critical praise.

Also on the bill will be Bog Bodies, a heavy folk band from north Tipperary. Their eclectic sound and poetic songwriting lies somewhere in-between Rage Against the Machine and Christy Moore, with a healthy dash of traditional Irish and world music thrown in for good measure.

The alt-pop duo, Kyoto Love Hotel, made up of Joe Geaney and Laura Sheary will also perform. This pair, who grew up in the same town in Tipperary, created the project with the intention of fusing electronic, atmospheric soundscapes with lyrics that explore both real and imaginary worlds.

This exclusive celebration will take place in the heart of Tipperary Town at the Tipperary Excel on October 22 with doors open at 7pm. The show is presented by CWB, in conjunction with the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media and Tipperary County Council. Tickets are available now from the Tipperary Excel at 062-80520.