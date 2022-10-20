Coláiste Mhuire's Beauty and the Beast was a roaring success in Thurles
Last Wednesday, Thursday & Friday evenings witnessed record numbers attend Coláiste Mhuire’s school musical Beauty & the Beast at The Dome Thurles.
Such was the demand for tickets for this year’s production that an extra showing at short notice had to be arranged for Wednesday, with tickets being subsequently snapped up in jig time!
For those in attendance, this year’s showing was a resounding success as students from first to the sixth year took to the stage with excitement following months of rehearsals and preparation under the incredible guidance of staff members Ms Helen Wallace, Ms Eimear Lowth, Ms Caoimhe Geaney, Ms Shelley Martin & Ms Aoife Carey.
Thanks also to the various Subject Departments and teaching staff, our secretaries Úna and Joan, caretaker Tommy, Parents’ Council and sponsors who supported us and to all who helped bring to fruition our 2022 school musical.
A special mention, however, for all our students who performed on stage not just for three evening shows but also for our two-morning matinees performed for primary schools throughout mid-Tipp and beyond.
No doubt a well-earned weekend break was enjoyed & thoroughly deserved by all!
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
Roads were impassable in the Burncourt and Ballyporeen areas after flooding and emergency funding is needed to repair the damage
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.