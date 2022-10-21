Community Gym has reopened in Ballymacarbry - Personal Trainer would be welcome

File Photo: Ballymacarbry village is delighted to be reopening their gym facility (on a limited basis) this week.
Community Centre Gym now reopened
Ballymacarbry village is delighted to be reopening their gym facility (on a limited basis) this week.
Difficulties with insurance have been overcome and the gym will initially be opened on a limited basis.
We hope the service can be expanded further in time.
Should anyone with a personal trainer qualification be willing to volunteer their services for an hour or two each week, we’d be delighted to get in contact with you.
Three survivors of the last Fr. Sheehy's team to win South Intermediate football medals in 2001 - Thomas Conway, Liam O'Connor and Richie McGrath were pleased with their repeat success in 2018.
