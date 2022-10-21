BREAKING: Major Tipperary road blocked due to multi-vehicle crash

File photo
The N24 Tipperary Town to Limerick is temporarily blocked following a crash this Friday evening.
It's understood a number of cars are involved but it is not believed to be a serious collision.
Gardaí and an ambulance are attending the scene.
Killurney Community Centre is delighted to share the news that they will be holding a computer course starting on Thursday, October 28.
