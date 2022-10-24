Residents should take note as Irish Water are to carry out works in Cashel on Tuesday
Irish Water is to perform essential maintenance works in Cashel tomorrow, Tuesday, October 25, from 10am to 5pm.
The works may cause supply disruption and low pressure to the Clonmel Road, Cashel and surrounding areas.
The Clonmel Historical and Archaeological Society lecture will be held in the Main Guard, Clonmel tonight, Monday
TY Litter Pick-Up as part of our Green School’s Climate Action Week - Bláthnaid Lloyd, Amy Reddan, Orla Maher, Tiani Garrett, Lucy O'Brien & Lucia Andrade
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.