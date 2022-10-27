Zombie Walk will be a highlight of Halloween festivities in Clonmel

Above: Looking forward to Halloween in Clonmel are, from left, Garda Sergeant Margaret Kelly; Paul Devane, library service; museum curator Marie McMahon; Carol Creighton, District Administrator and Mayor Pat English, with children Maddy Aylward, Ellie Mae, Eva Kate Ryan and Farah English Abassi

It’s that time of the year again when all our goblins, witches and ghosts come out and join Clonmel’s Zombie Walk.

It’s one of the biggest nights of the year for families and fans of ghostly thrills and spooky scares.

Clonmel Borough District staff have been working with Tipperary Museum of Hidden History, Clonmel Library, the gardaí, South Tipperary Arts Centre, Civil Defence and West Gate Creative to bring together a week of spooktacular fun and activities for families right across the district.

So come out, visit Clonmel and enjoy the events that are scheduled for Halloween weekend and during the school mid-term break.

There are a mixture of events in which people can partake. There’s something for everyone – and a great reason to get dressed up.

The Zombie Walk starts at Market Place at 6.30pm on Monday, October 31. It is a chance to get into costume and stock up on your favourite treat and join us for some Halloween fun.

Clonmel will get a spooky makeover with the traditional Halloween shop window installations all around the town centre.

Thanks are extended to the Mayor, Pat English for his assistance on this. If you’re in Clonmel, you can follow the Spooky Trail at your leisure. Download the map with clues and you’re ready to go. When you’ve solved the clues, answer Messenger on Halloween in Clonmel on Facebook. Don’t forget to pick up a barm brack and a supply of treats.

An art competition is being organised by South Tipperary Arts Centre. Tipperary Museum of Hidden History is hosting a spooky guided tour of Clonmel.

Carol Keogh will perform Wolf in Old St Mary’s Church on Saturday, October 29. Clonmel Library will host story time and games on Tuesday, November 1.

There will be a Halloween Costume Competition on the night of the Zombie Walk with three categories (film character, Halloween, original) in age categories to suit all (0-3 years, 4-8 years, 9-12 years, 13-plus. Live entertainment will be provided by Super Soul Machine.

There will be a “Green Screen” in Gordon Place car park so you can take amazing photos in your costume. There will be an interactive project. DR2 Dance Club and RQD will also perform.

Download the Zombie Walk route map, and see what events are on from Halloween in Clonmel on Facebook.