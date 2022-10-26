Search

26 Oct 2022

Presentation Thurles perform the Irish Schools’ Premiere of Matilda Jr The Musical

Presentation Thurles perform the Irish Schools’ Premiere of Matilda Jr. The Musical

Matilda Jr - Lavender (Leah Delahunty)

Reporter:

Reporter

26 Oct 2022 2:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

What a fantastic week we have just had here in Presentation Secondary School, Thurles.

We staged the Irish Schools’ Premiére performance of Matilda Jr. - The Musical to packed patrons in the beloved Premier Hall in Thurles amid much anticipation and excitement.

The beautifully designed set, built magnificently by our very own Donal and Darragh Taylor and painted by the talented David McElgunn, alongside the enchanting lighting created by Gerry Taylor, helped to create the impressive world of one of Roald Dahl’s most famous characters Matilda!

It was directed by the brilliant Trisha McElgunn, who captured the magic of this renowned storyline in her intricate and beautiful chorus choreography.

This story was beautifully complemented by the harmonious melodies of the cast of Matilda, orchestrated by our terrific Musical Director, Bríd Wallace.

Our lead, Matilda Wormwood, was magnificently portrayed by our diligent and innovative second-year student, Katie Ryan. Matilda’s ‘parents’, Mr Wormwood (Anna Ryan) and Mrs Wormwood (Grace Cussen) and her teachers, Miss Honey (Áine Devitt) and Miss Trunchbull (Ulyana Webster), were cleverly characterised.

Clonmel's Rugby Club's first-ever 'Split the Bucket' fundraiser has a winner

We would like to congratulate our hard-working cast, who translated Ms McElgunn’s vision very accurately to the stage.

We are incredibly proud of each and every one of you.

We are honoured that we were the first school in the country to bring Matilda Jr. to the stage.

We loved every second of it, and we hope that our audiences enjoyed it as much as we did.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media