Presentation Thurles perform the Irish Schools’ Premiere of Matilda Jr. The Musical

What a fantastic week we have just had here in Presentation Secondary School, Thurles.

We staged the Irish Schools’ Premiére performance of Matilda Jr. - The Musical to packed patrons in the beloved Premier Hall in Thurles amid much anticipation and excitement.

The beautifully designed set, built magnificently by our very own Donal and Darragh Taylor and painted by the talented David McElgunn, alongside the enchanting lighting created by Gerry Taylor, helped to create the impressive world of one of Roald Dahl’s most famous characters Matilda!

It was directed by the brilliant Trisha McElgunn, who captured the magic of this renowned storyline in her intricate and beautiful chorus choreography.

This story was beautifully complemented by the harmonious melodies of the cast of Matilda, orchestrated by our terrific Musical Director, Bríd Wallace.

Our lead, Matilda Wormwood, was magnificently portrayed by our diligent and innovative second-year student, Katie Ryan. Matilda’s ‘parents’, Mr Wormwood (Anna Ryan) and Mrs Wormwood (Grace Cussen) and her teachers, Miss Honey (Áine Devitt) and Miss Trunchbull (Ulyana Webster), were cleverly characterised.

We would like to congratulate our hard-working cast, who translated Ms McElgunn’s vision very accurately to the stage.

We are incredibly proud of each and every one of you.

We are honoured that we were the first school in the country to bring Matilda Jr. to the stage.

We loved every second of it, and we hope that our audiences enjoyed it as much as we did.