Tipperary rugby star chosen to face the All Blacks - his village are mighty proud

Congratulations to New Inn's Diarmuid Barron on being selected for the Ireland A rugby team which will play against an All-Blacks selection on Friday, November 4 in the RDS.
Diarmuid also started for Munster last Saturday against Leinster and gave a “man of the match” performance.
A very proud time for his family, locality and all who were involved in making Diarmuid the man he is today.
