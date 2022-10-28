BREAKING: Minister agrees to meet Tipperary village residents over asylum seeker concerns

The Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O'Gorman has agreed to meet the residents of a Tipperary village over their concerns surrounding housing asylum seekers in the area.

Deputy Alan Kelly has confirmed that the Minister will meet residents of Puckane on November 7 over plans by Double Property Group to house 12 families in the village's thatched cottages.

"There has been considerable concern among Puckane residents with the news that Double Property Group are intent on housing international protection residents in a number of holiday cottages in the village," said Deputy Kelly.

He said that the chief concerns were based around the lack of services - health, education, transport etc - available in the village, which has less than 220 residents.

The local community and the local councillors have been looking for a meeting with Minister Roderic O’Gorman, who is responsible for this area, and the issue has been raised through a meeting of residents earlier this month and at the October meeting of Nenagh Municipal District Council.

"Over the last two weeks I’ve had several conversations with Minister O’Gorman to formulate those concerns and as a result he has agreed to meet a delegation from Puckane on Wednesday, November 7.

"I hope this can be a positive meeting where all concerns are raised and taken on board," said Deputy Kelly.