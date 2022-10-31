HIGHLIGHTS: See the gripping action from yesterdays enthralling senior county final replay

See the full highlights below of yesterdays enthralling county senior hurling decider between Kilruane MacDonaghs and Kiladangan.
Highlights as @MacDonaghsGAA beat a gallant @KiladanganGAA to claim the Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship! @fbd_ie | @StreamsportI https://t.co/UJkESpxtW2— Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) October 30, 2022
Luke Hogan makes a break to set up Clonmels first try away to Skerries in the All Ireland League Division 2C game at Holmpatrick on Saturday last
The Cashel King Cormacs team celebrate their FBD Insurance County Minor A Camogie Championship final victory over Moycarkey/Borris at The Ragg on Saturday last Pic: Marty Ryan Sportsfocus
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.