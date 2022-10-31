Cashel King Cormac girls dig deep for battling victory in Tipperary minor A camogie final

FBD Insurance County Minor A Camogie Championship Fina

Cashel King Cormacs 1-13 Moycarkey/Borris 2-6

Cashel King Cormacs are the 2022 FBD Insurance Minor A champions after beating Moycarkey Borris by four points in the County Camogie Grounds in the Ragg on Saturday.



Cashel took full advantage of the wind and raced into an early 0-4 to 0-0 lead after 11 minutes with the scores coming from Grace Moloney (2), Emer Dwan and Ciara Moloney.



Sarah Corcoran eventually got Moycarkey off the mark with a point in the 16th minute.

The Cashel response was excellent though with the next 4 points on a trot to make it 0-8 to 0-1 before midfielder Emma O’Sullivan pointed for Moycarkey.



Anna Fahie who was excellent throughout the hour pointed twice to extend Cashel’s lead and at the half time whistle the dominant Cashel side led 0-11 to 0-3.



Moycarkey Borris needed a good start to the second half and they hit the ground running from the off with three points on the trot with Sarah Corcoran to the fore from play and placed balls.



The wind had died down in the second half but the heavens then opened making camogie difficult for both sides.

A crucial goal from Anna Fahie 10 minutes into the second half put eight points between the sides 1-11 to 0-6 and Cashel looked to be heading for victory.



But then Cashel King Cormacs were reduced to 14 players when Grace Moloney who had been a constant danger and had four points to her name received a second yellow card.



The game suddenly sparked into life with two goals in five minutes from Moycarkey to make it 1-12 to 2-6. The first goal coming from Kate Ralph, the second from a Sarah Corcoran free approaching the 40th minute.



With time running out Moycarkey went in search of a needed third goal but instead it was Cashel’s Anna Fahie who put over her third point of the game.



Another goal chance from a close in free was stopped and so it was Cashel who were celebrating at the final whistle with a well-earned victory.



For Cashel Anna Fahie and Grace Moloney had a big influence on the game while Ciara Moloney also impressed at corner forward finishing with 3 points. At the opposite end all 6 backs were brilliant as Moycarkey really struggled to score from play.

Cashel King Cormacs: Tara Quinn, Chloe Coleman, Ellie Butler, Lisa Blair, Ella O'Dwyer, Lily Fahie, Katelyn Downey, Emer Dwan (0-1), Anna Fahie(1-3), Grace Moloney (0-4), Anna Keane, Hannah Butler (0-1), Erin Gillespie (0-1), Aliyah McKenna, Ciara Moloney (0-3).



Moycarkey Borris: Molly O’Dwyer, Aoibh Carroll, Rebecca Hogan, Kate O’Keeffe, Caoimhe Fitzgibbon, Caitlin Shelly, Amy Callanan, Kate Ralph, Emma O’Sullivan (0-1), Sarah Corcoran (1-5), Rachel Ralph (1-0), Alisha Kearney, Lucy Callanan, Ciara Shelly, Shauna Flanagan