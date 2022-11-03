Well done: Templemore athletes complete gruelling Dublin City Marathon
Well done to all the Templemore athletes who took part in last Sunday’s Dublin City Marathon.
All their months of training and hard work was worth it all once they crossed the finish line and we’re glad to report that they all returned home safely.
Completing a marathon is a magnificent achievement for any athlete so take a bow all of you.
Picture shows, back, from left, Paddy Clarke, Joe Mockler, Aidan Doyle, Sean Mulholland, Donie Ryan, Emmet Breen, Owen Ryan, Philip McBain, John Vahey, Gemma Brereton, Paddy Ryan,Tom Stamp
Front: Paudie Meehan, Margaret Meehan, Seamus Duggan, Seanie Percy, Ailbe Cummins, Pat Minogue, David Ryan, Ollie Carr, Peter Madden
Missing from photo: Sam O’Meara, Caroline Hassett, Mary Stapleton, Aishling Kennedy, Eibhlin Maher, Michelle Ryan, Ray O’Riordan
Junior Infant pupils Tyler McCarthy, Lee Turner, Toms Murnieks and Aaron Hahessy with pumpkins they created for Hallowe’en.
The cast of Peter Panz & The Never Everland Pirates performing on stage during the final scene of the show at the Strand Theatre in Carrick-on-Suir. The show finished its fun on Sunday
