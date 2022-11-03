Delight throughout Tipperary golf with West Waterford's Seamus Power's PGA win in Bermuda

There was much delight in Tipperary golfing circles when Touraneena man and West Waterford Golf Club member Seamus Power won his second tournament on the PGA Tour at the Butterfield Championship in Bermuda on Sunday last.



After three consecutive 65s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Power went into the final round as joint leader.



Fellow joint leader, American Brian Griffen, seeking his maiden win, looked to be on the way to achieving just that early in the final round.

Power (35) had to call on all his experience as he clawed his way back into the lead over the back 9 to finish on 19 under par for a memorable one-shot second victory on the PGA Tour.



The success sees him move up to 32nd in the world rankings and fifth in the Fedex Cup. He is now exempt to play in all PGA tournaments until the end of 2025 and he also earned his place in many prestigious events including The Masters and the PGA Championship.

The win also opens the door to a possible Ryder Cup spot next year. There was also the small matter of a winner’s cheque for $1,170,000.