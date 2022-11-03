Thurles District Flower and Garden Club to hold their Christmas Gala flower demonstration next week
Thurles District Flower and Garden Club are holding their Christmas Gala Flower Demonstration on Tuesday, November 8 at 8pm in the CBS Primary School Parnell St Thurles.
The AOIFA Demonstrators are Geraldine McCarthy and Siobhan Mclnerney, and the title is A Childhood Christmas.
We will be supporting the local charity The Barnardo's Centre The Mall House Slievenamon Road Thurles who
help vulnerable children.
Please come along and help us to raise a lot.
There will be a raffle and sales table and refreshments after the demonstration.
Non-members welcome.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
The cast of Peter Panz & The Never Everland Pirates performing on stage during the final scene of the show at the Strand Theatre in Carrick-on-Suir. The show finished its fun on Sunday
The huge efforts of the Cahir Tidy Towns group over many years is beginning to reap some much deserved recognition and national awards
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.