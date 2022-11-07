Clonmel Commercials munster football clash with Nemo Rangers to be shown on live TV

Tipperary senior football champions Clonmel Commercials will be centre stage on national television next weekend when they face their Cork counterparts in the Munster football quarter-final.
Nemo Rangers will be the opposition next Saturday evening at 7.15pm in Pairc Uí Chaoimh, with the game set to be shown live on RTÉ 2 as Commercials look to emulate their provincial win of 2015 when they beat the same opposition in the final with a last gasp Michael Quinlivan goal.
