Invitation extented to information meeting on arrival of social prescribing service to Clonmel

An information meeting on social prescribing in Clonmel will take place at the Talbot Hotel on Thursday November 10
Clonmel Social Prescribing service is having an information afternoon to celebrate the arrival of the service to Clonmel.
The event will take place this Thursday November 10 (from 12pm to 4pm) at the Talbot Hotel Clonmel.
The event will include information on social prescribing and ex Mountjoy Governor and author John Lonergan will be a guest speaker.
Social prescribing involves supporting people to connect with community groups,services, clubs, activities and resources within a person’s community to help improve general health and wellbeing
This is a free event and all are welcome
