Clonmel Commercials look for FBD Semple Stadium as venue for Munster Football Championship semi-final

Michael Quinlivan, Clonmel Commercials, breaks away from Nemo Rangers' Paul Kerrigan during Saturday's AIB Munster Club Senior Football Championship quarter-final. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile
Fresh from their quarter-final win over Nemo Rangers on Saturday evening, Clonmel Commercials are understood to have submitted a request to have their AIB Munster Club Senior Football Championship semi-final against Newcastle West played at FBD Semple Stadium.
The match against the Limerick champions will be played at 1pm next Sunday week, November 27.
Commercials have home advantage for the tie and the expectation was that the game would be played at Clonmel Sportsfield.
However, it's understood that the team management and players have requested the match to be played at the Thurles venue.
It's believed that weeks of heavy rainfall have raised concern about the condition of the Clonmel pitch, which has hosted a busy schedule of matches recently.
Kerry champions Kerins O’Rahillys and Clare's Eire Og Ennis will meet in the other semi-final at a Kerry venue, also on November 27 at 1pm.
The final is scheduled for Saturday December 10 at 7.30pm.
