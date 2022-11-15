Clonmel High School compete in John O'Neill Memorial Rugby Blitz at Waterpark

The Clonmel High School under 14 team who competed in the John O'Neill Memorial Blitz at Waterpark RFC, Waterford, last week
U14 John O'Neill Memorial Blitz
On Thursday, our U14 Rugby panel participated a blitz in Waterpark RFC.
The annual event is organised in memory of the late John O'Neill who played for Munster and Ireland A in the 1980s.
In more recent years he was a development officer for Munster Rugby in the East of the province and regularly helped with coaching workshops in the High School.
The High School fielded two teams at the blitz playing schools from Waterford, Tramore, Cashel and Thurles.
All the boys played really well with some fantastic performances of rugby skills but most importantly they all had great fun.
Well done to all the boys for participating and to Munster Rugby for organising a fantastic event.
Upcoming Fixtures
Wednesday 16 November
U15 McCarthy Cup v St. Clements
U14 Friendly v St. Clements
Both matches in Clonmel RFC at 12.30
