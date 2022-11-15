Templemore AC's Peter Madden wins exciting Tipperary Novice B Cross Country title

The County Novice B Cross Country Championships took place near Moyne last Sunday, when favourable conditions awaited the athletes, with plenty of grass underfoot and warm conditions. Hats off to Moyne AC for having everything in place.



In the Men’s race we had a great event. After the initial charge over the six-lap race, Ger Hanley of Mooreabbey Milers took up the pace going out on the second lap. He pushed the pace over the next mile that saw the field break up, with the chasing athletes gradually reeling him in on the fourth lap.



Then going out on the fifth lap his lead was down to a few metres, with Peter Madden of Templemore hot on his heels, while the Templemore duo of Michael Gleeson and Ailbe Cummins, along with Sean Healy of Moycarkey Coolcroo and Denis McCullough of Thurles Crokes gave chase.



Going out on the final lap, Peter had moved into the lead while the chasing pack was closing on Ger for the silver. Peter increased his pace over the final 400m to come home a very worthy and convincing champion.



Peter was achieving the double, having won the County Novice B Road title in Fethard earlier this year.

The battle for the silver was decided inside the final few hundred metres, with Michael Gleeson edging out the long-time leader. However, Ger rallied again in the closing stages to win the bronze medal, a great reward for a very determined performance.



For the record, Ailbe Cummins was fourth, Sean Healy fifth and Denis McCullough sixth.



With three to score on the club team, Templemore were convincing winners with three athletes, Peter Madden, Michael Gleeson and Ailbe Cummins, in the top four, winning this title for the very first time, a historic first for the club.

Mooreabbey Milers showed their strength in depth when winning both the silver and bronze team medals.



Their silver winning team consisted of Ger Hanley, Willie O’Donoghue and Michael Bailey, and the bronze team consisted of Ewan Cunningham, Michael Fitzgerald and Liam Lewis.