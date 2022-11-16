One Tipperary woman just loves running in Kilkenny - Angela wins Stook 10 miler for fifth time

Angela McCann once again put in a brilliant performance when winning the women’s race in Dungarvan, county Kilkenny in a time of 66 mins 44 secs.
The popular Stook (south Kilkenny) 10 mile road race took place last Sunday in sunny conditions. This race is well known for its long hill midway through the race, coupled with a very fast mile towards the end.
Angela McCann is very familiar with this event, finishing first woman on four occasions in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2019 and was runner-up in 2021.
We also had great running from Corneilius McFadden when finishing 32nd in 75 mins 38 secs, Sarah Whelan 36th in 77 mins 41 secs, Helen Ó Ceallaigh 102nd in 97 mins 14 secs, Mellissa McCarthy 103rd in 97 mins 47 secs, Grainne O’Malley 106th in 100 mins, Denise Donnelly 108th in 100 mins 55 secs and Lizzie Ryan 109th in 100 mins 55 secs.
Angela McCann once again put in a brilliant performance when winning the women’s race in Dungarvan, county Kilkenny in a time of 66 mins 44 secs.
