Search

16 Nov 2022

One Tipperary woman just loves running in Kilkenny - Angela wins Stook 10 miler for fifth time

One Tipperary woman just loves running in Kilkenny - Angela wins Stook 10 miler for fifth time

Angela McCann once again put in a brilliant performance when winning the women’s race in Dungarvan, county Kilkenny in a time of 66 mins 44 secs.

Reporter:

Niall O'Sullivan

16 Nov 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

The popular Stook (south Kilkenny) 10 mile road race took place last Sunday in sunny conditions. This race is well known for its long hill midway through the race, coupled with a very fast mile towards the end.


Angela McCann is very familiar with this event, finishing first woman on four occasions in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2019 and was runner-up in 2021.


This year she once again put in a brilliant performance when winning the women’s race in 66 mins 44 secs.


We also had great running from Corneilius McFadden when finishing 32nd in 75 mins 38 secs, Sarah Whelan 36th in 77 mins 41 secs, Helen Ó Ceallaigh 102nd in 97 mins 14 secs, Mellissa McCarthy 103rd in 97 mins 47 secs, Grainne O’Malley 106th in 100 mins, Denise Donnelly 108th in 100 mins 55 secs and Lizzie Ryan 109th in 100 mins 55 secs.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media