Tornado Flyer makes seasonal reappearance in Clonmel Oil Chase

Tornado Flyer will be the star attraction when he makes his first domestic start of the season in the Grade 2 Clonmel Oil Chase tomorrow, Thursday.

The Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old has a lot to prove this season. After his 28-1 King George victory on St Stephen's Day last year, he was pulled up in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham and failed to sparkle in the Punchestown Gold Cup in April and at Auteuil in May, finishing well down the field in each race.

Tornado Flyer will face three rivals at Clonmel tomorrow, including stablemate Blue Lord and Darasso, trained by Joseph O'Brien.

The field is completed by Pencilfulloflead, which will be ridden by Killenaule jockey Rachael Blackmore, is trained by Gordon Elliot and runs in the colours of Robcour, which is owned by Clonmel businessman Brian Acheson.

The race goes to post at 2.53 and is one of a seven-race card on one of Clonmel's biggest days of the year.

The action begins with the INH Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle at 12.42.