N24 closed after bus overturns

The N24 is closed between Cahir and Clonmel following a road traffic accident earlier this morning.

Members of Tipperary Fire Services are currently at the scene dealing with an overturned bus.

This road will be closed for a number of hours with diversions being set in place at Barne Lodge on the Clonmel side and near the Clonmel Road roundabout on the Cahir side as recovery crews work to remove the bus.

Diversions have been put in place.